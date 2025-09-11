Rajasthan man arrested with opium near Chennai Central railway station

CHENNAI: A 29-year-old man was arrested by the police after he was caught in possession of 1.07 kg of opium near Chennai Central railway station.

In the evening of September 9, a team from the Flower Bazaar Prohibition Enforcement Wing (PEW), acting on a tip-off, kept watch in the area and intercepted the suspect on suspicion.

When questioned, he gave evasive replies, after which the police searched for his bag and found the narcotic substance.

He was taken to the police station for further questioning. He was identified as Rakesh Gurjar, a native of Pali district in Rajasthan. Investigations revealed that Gurjar had been staying in Otteri, Chennai, working in the catering service firm. The probe revealed that he had smuggled the contraband from Jaipur, Rajasthan.

The police said that he also has a theft case against him. Gurjar was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.