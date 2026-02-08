Rajasthan duo arrested with liquid opium, Rs 2.29 lakh cash

CHENNAI: The Chennai police arrested two persons for possession of opium liquid near Kodungaiyur on Saturday.
The Anti-Narcotics Intelligence Unit (ANIU) of the city police received a tip-off about the movement of narcotics in Kodungaiyur police limits, after which the team kept vigil.
A police team rounded up the suspects near a theatre in Moolakadai and questioned them. The team, then, found them to be carrying liquid opium.
They were taken to the Kodungaiyur police station for further questioning and arrested.
The arrested persons were identified as Narpath Ram (32) and Raju Ram (33). The police team seized 600 grams of the drug and Rs 2.29 lakh cash from them.
According to the police, the accused are natives of Rajasthan, from where they sourced the drug, and sold it to customers in the city. The accused were staying at Ayanavaram, police said.
They were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.