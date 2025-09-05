Raja Kishore named new director of Chennai airport

CHENNAI: Chennai Airport gets a new director, M Raja Kishore, who was serving as the Regional Executive Director of airports in the North-Eastern states, while Chennai Airport Director CV Deepak has been transferred to Delhi.

Deepak took charge as the director of Chennai airport in June 2023. Now, he has been moved to Delhi and posted as Regional Director at the Regional Control Scheme.

Officials noted the transfer was made due to administrative reasons, and also because Deepak had already completed more than two years in Chennai. Raja Kishore, the new director, is from Andhra Pradesh and has earlier served as director of Tirupati Airport.

It may be recalled that on August 10, an Air India flight from Thiruvananthapuram to Delhi, carrying nearly 150 passengers, including five MPs, made an emergency landing at Chennai after a technical snag mid-air.

Senior Congress leader and MP KC Venugopal, who was on board, had strongly criticised Chennai airport authorities, alleging that the flight was not allowed to land immediately and was forced to circle in the skies for a long time. He even said that he would take the matter to Parliament.