Raise your steins

CHENNAI:It’s Oktoberfest season, and Chennai’s raising a toast in true Bavarian style. From sizzling bratwursts and crispy schnitzels to overflowing mugs of beer, the city is getting into the festive spirit, with a local twist. A handful of city hotels have rolled out their own versions of the iconic German beer festival, complete with themed menus, live music, and plenty of cheer. If you're craving German beers or want to immerse yourself in the Oktoberfest experience, several hotels in the city are pulling out all the stops this year and these spots are worth checking out.

At The Spotted Deer, inside The Palomar by Crossway, Oktoberfest is on till October 5. The menu leans into classic German flavours, with dishes like bratwursts, schnitzels, sausages, and a rich German chocolate cake. There’s a good variety of beers on offer too, making it an easy pick for those chasing the festival feel. “Oktoberfest is one of Chennai’s most anticipated celebrations, and we’ve tried to bring an authentic experience with food and drinks,” says Yuvaraj R, assistant food and beverage manager. The weekends come alive with live music: funk, metal, and EDM and a closing party is planned for October 4. This is their second year running the festival, and the response has been great. “We’ve even had German guests drop by. They’ve loved the vibe, the food, and the way we’ve given it a local touch,” Yuvaraj adds.

At The Westin Chennai Velachery, the bar Willows has transformed into a festive corner of Bavaria for its Oktoberfest celebration, Brews and Beyond, which runs until September 28. The menu includes everything from cold cuts and pretzels to pork-based dishes, sausages, and a bagel burger that adds a contemporary spin. “Last year’s event was small, but the response was good, so we expanded it this year,” says Ramasamy, the food and beverage manager. The team has also worked on setting up a Bavarian-style theme with traditional games and entertainment. “People today travel a lot and are familiar with international cuisine. The response to our German food specials has been really encouraging,” he adds.

Meanwhile, Hilton Chennai is marking its fourth year of Oktoberfest with an extensive menu. Executive Chef Shibu Thampan and his team have put together a hearty, well-balanced menu that dives deep into Bavarian comfort food. “This time, sausages take centre stage, with everything from weisswurst, bratwurst, and smoked frankfurters to smoked chicken cheese nuremberger and Bavarian cured pork belly. The sausage sampler is ideal for the undecided, served with traditional sides like sauerkraut, mustard, and buttery spatzle,” shares the chef.

Hilton also offers German-style burgers inspired by street food: beef in a Kaiser roll, chicken in a pumpernickel bagel, and a vegetarian version made with spinach and cheese in a pretzel bun. “The mains include slow-cooked beer-braised brisket, roast chicken with red wine sauce and potato salad, and a rustic sausage casserole. For dessert, there's red berry pudding, plum pie with crumble topping and our take on a classic German chocolate cake layered with cocoa, nuts, and cream. We are also serving Erdinger from Germany, Peroni from Italy, and Hopper Blond from Belgium,” adds chef Shibu.

Chennai might be far from Munich, but the city’s Oktoberfest spirit this year is very much alive. Whether you’re here for the beer, the bratwurst, or the beats, the mood is festive, the plates are full, and there’s plenty to raise a glass to.