Rains to continue in Chennai, other northern TN districts for next two days

CHENNAI: Even as Chennaiites woke up to cloudy skies and light showers on Tuesday, the weather department has forecast more rains in the city for the next two days. Due to changes in the wind flow pattern, the maximum temperature during the day will drop, it added.

Light to moderate rain is likely to occur in other places in north Tamil Nadu, too, like Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, and Villupuram. Some areas in the southern parts of the state are also expected to receive mild showers in the coming days, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, said.

Many areas in Chennai city such as Egmore, Mylapore, Kodambakkam, Broadway, Tondiarpet, Alandur and Porur received mild rains today, owing to the prevailing well-marked low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal.

The system lay over southwest and adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal off south Andhra Pradesh-north Tamil Nadu coasts, at 8.30 am on Tuesday, the weather department said. However, the associated cyclonic circulation now extends up to 4.5 km above mean sea level tilting southwest with height, and will likely move west-southwestwards and gradually weaken into a low pressure area over the same region during the next 24 hours.

Under its influence, thunderstorms too are likely especially in the coastal districts, the weather officials cautioned.

Meanwhile, fishermen have been advised against entering into the sea till December 26 (Thursday) as squally weather with wind speed reaching 35 kmph to 45 kmph, gusting up to 55 kmph, is likely to prevail over the north Tamil Nadu coast.