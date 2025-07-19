Rains to continue in Chennai; orange alert for Nilgiris

CHENNAI: Denizens got a brief respite from the heat and humidity, as cloudy skies and light to moderate rain drenched several parts of the city since Friday night. The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has issued an orange alert for Nilgiris and the ghat areas of Coimbatore, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places till July 22.

In Chennai, partly cloudy skies with moderate to heavy rain, along with thunderstorms and lightning, are likely in some parts of the city on Sunday.

Several areas including Nungambakkam, Egmore, Chepauk, Royapettah, Perambur, Teynampet, Vadapalani, Ashok Pillar and Valasaravakkam witnessed widespread rainfall on Saturday. Commuters had a tough time due to pothole-ridden and milled roads, with waterlogging reported in low-lying and congested areas.

Light to moderate winds from the west and south are prevailing over the region at lower tropospheric levels, according to RMC officials. Until July 23, thunderstorms and lightning are likely at one or two places over Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Strong winds, reaching speeds of 30-40 km/h are also expected at isolated locations.

Madurai airport and Thanjavur recorded the highest maximum temperature of 39 degrees Celsius. Karur Paramathi registered the lowest minimum temperature of 21.5 degrees Celsius among the plains in Tamil Nadu.

According to the forecast, Chennai is likely to experience partly cloudy skies on Sunday, with moderate to heavy rain, thunderstorms and lightning in some areas. The maximum temperature is expected to be around 33-34 degrees Celsius, while the minimum may hover around 25 degrees Celsius.

Rainfall data from Friday shows Korattur received the highest at 10 cm, followed by Okkiyam Thoraipakkam, Kannagi Nagar and Injambakkam with 8 cm each, and Ayapakkam recorded 7 cm. Taramani, Madipakkam and Nerkundram received 6 cm each. Other areas such as Velachery, Manali, Sholinganallur, Anna Nagar West, Valasaravakkam, Ambattur, Manali New Town, Adyar, Alandur, Ayanavaram, Tiruvottiyur, Aminjikarai, Wimco Nagar, Perambur and Pallikaranai received rainfall below 5 cm respectively. Suburban areas like Avadi, Ambattur and Tiruvallur also recorded moderate rainfall.