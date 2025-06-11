Rains, stormy weather in Bengaluru diverts six flights to Chennai

CHENNAI: Heavy rains and stormy weather conditions in Bengaluru on Tuesday night forced the diversion of six flights, including international arrivals from Malaysia and Thailand to Chennai airport.

Due to the severe weather conditions, operations at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru were disrupted, making it unsafe for flights to land.

As a result, six flights were diverted to Chennai and they landed midnight.

Here is the list of diverted flights:

* An IndiGo flight from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

• A Thai Airways flight from Bangkok, Thailand

• An IndiGo domestic flight from New Delhi

• An Akasa Air flight from Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh)

• An Air India Express flight from Ranchi

• An IndiGo flight from Ahmedabad

All flights were held on the apron at Chennai airport, with passengers remaining onboard.

Airline staff provided food to ensure passenger comfort during this unscheduled halt.

Reports added that once weather conditions in Bengaluru improved early Wednesday morning, all six flights departed from Chennai towards their original destinations.