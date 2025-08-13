Begin typing your search...
Rains cause tomato prices to spike in Chennai
CHENNAI: Tomato prices have surged to Rs 60 per kilogram at the Koyambedu vegetable market, following a sharp drop in supply from neighbouring states.
Continuous heavy rainfall in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu has severely impacted tomato cultivation, leading to reduced yields, added a report from Thanthi TV.
In just the past week, prices have risen by Rs 20 per kg.
