    Rains cause tomato prices to spike in Chennai

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|13 Aug 2025 2:23 PM IST
    CHENNAI: Tomato prices have surged to Rs 60 per kilogram at the Koyambedu vegetable market, following a sharp drop in supply from neighbouring states.

    Continuous heavy rainfall in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu has severely impacted tomato cultivation, leading to reduced yields, added a report from Thanthi TV.

    In just the past week, prices have risen by Rs 20 per kg.

