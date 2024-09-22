Rains cause surge in fever, respiratory illness in Chennai

CHENNAI: Sporadic mild showers in the city and its suburbs have provided relief from the scorching heat, but they are also causing a surge in viral infections, including H1N1, fever, respiratory issues, and flu, affecting people of all ages across the city, say doctors.

There is a mild increase in the cases of flu and fever being reported across the city due to change in climate as hot temperatures were followed by rains, doctors said. "Most common symptoms reported among the patients are fever, cough, throat pain, headache, body ache, fatigue and joint pain. Breathlessness is an ominous symptom and thus, should not be ignored," said Dr Chandrasekhar, Head, Department of General Medicine, Government Stanley Medical College and Hospital.

Food and water contamination has caused diarrhoea and vomiting cases. However, government hospitals are seeing a dip in the diarrhoea outbreaks as the fever cases rise. Children are more vulnerable to the infection and need close monitoring of parents, doctors advised.

"Though the severity of the diarrhoea infection is not high and most of the cases can be managed with out-patient care, the children upto the age of 12 years are at risk," said Dr Rema Chandramohan, Director of the Institute of Child Health.

She added that some cases of viral pneumonia are also being reported that require close observation "but most of the cases among children are manageable."

The doctor cautioned that respiratory issues need to be attended to as children may require nebulisation or intensive care to manage their symptoms.

Health experts suggest that there can be a further spike in the cases of fever in the months of November and December as new viral infections can emerge after the rains. Pediatrician Dr Deepa Hariharan said, "We are seeing flu and viral fever cases even though the weather is still hot and the monsoon is yet to set in, while we normally see more cases in November. There can be a further rise in fever and flu cases in the coming months due to rains".

Meanwhile, even as dengue outbreaks continue to be reported, state health department officials say that the cases are in control and fatality is low. However, the numbers can surge in the next few months and hence, preventive measures should be enforced, said experts.