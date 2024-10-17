Rain relief work: CM Stalin treats cleanliness workers to biriyani

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin thanked cleanliness workers on Wednesday for their tireless efforts over the past three days amid the northeast monsoon rains.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the Chief Minister distributed clothes, rice, pulses and other essentials to 600 cleanliness workers at Kamarajar Arangam here. He later had biriyani with them.

Minister for Municipal Administration, Urban and Water Supply of Tamil Nadu KN Nehru, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister P Sekar Babu, Chennai Mayor Priya, and other government officials participated in the event.

According to a press release, the Chief Minister also inspected stormwater drain works in low-lying areas, for which Rs 1.4 crore was allocated. These drains are meant to address rainwater accumulation in localities such as Kolathur, Venus Nagar, Ganesh Nagar, Selvi Nagar, and Mahaveer Nagar during monsoon season.

Following this, Stalin also reviewed several projects of the Water Resources Department including a Rs 44 crore project to widen the Retteri Lake, and increase its capacity, along with the construction of a 3.5 km perimeter wall. Additionally, the Chief Minister reviewed plans worth Rs 91.36 crore to widen and upgrade the Thanikachalam Nagar drain in Ayanavaram and Madhavaram areas, the Daily Thanthi report added. The Chief Minister urged officials to expedite all these projects.

He also provided essential items worth Rs 2 lakh including two computers, a printer, and two steel cupboards to 70 differently-abled children studying at CSI Puthuir Special School in Perambur.