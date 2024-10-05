Railways to operate Chennai-Renigunta MEMU spl service for Tirupati Brahmothsavam

CHENNAI: Unreserved express special MEMU train services would be operated between Chennai and Renigunta in view of the annual Brahmothsavam festival in Tirupati.

Chennai Central Suburban - Renigunta - Chennai Central Suburban MEMU Unreserved Express Special train service will be operated from Chennai Central Suburban at 2.45 pm on October 5 and 6, and return from Renigunta railway station at 6 pm on October 5 and 6, a release issued by the Southern Railway said.