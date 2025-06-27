Railway station near Parandur greenfield airport under discussion, Minister says in Chennai

CHENNAI: Union Minister of State for Railways and Jal Sakti, V Somanna, on Friday, said that discussions were going on to develop a new railway station at Parandur where the city’s greenfield airport is being proposed to be developed.

Earlier, Somanna, who is here on a two-day visit, conducted a window trailing inspection in the company of Divisional Railway Manager, Chennai in the Chennai-Arakkonam-Kancheepuram section to review the critical operational and safety aspects.

Upon arriving at the Kancheepuram station, he inspected the amenities there. Following a representation from the area people, he instructed officials to conduct a feasibility study on constructing a limited use subway due to the presence of a level crossing in the area.

Talking to media persons after the inspection, Minister Somanna responded to a specific query on whether a new railway station would be constructed in Parandur. “Discussion is going on,” he stated.

The reluctant minister refused to reveal more details on the reported hike in various train fares by adding that they were happening gradually. “I’m visiting TN to talk about the 50th anniversary of the infamous declaration of Emergency in 1975,” he clarified.