Railway station clash: Chennai cops urge college to take disciplinary action against students

CHENNAI: The city police have sent a letter to Pachaiyappa’s college, urging disciplinary action against nine students involved in a clash at Korattur railway station, according to a Thanthi TV report.

The clash occurred couple of days ago, when the train halted at Korattur railway station.

Students from Pachaiyappa’s college clashed with a rival college group, when they started pelting stones at the train coach.

Passengers inside the train took cover and alerted Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel.

No passengers were injured in the incident. On seeing the cops, the students fled the scene.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) registered a case, and based on inputs, nine students from a city college were arrested.

