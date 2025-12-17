Railway Board clears signalling system for Poonamallee–Porur Metro corridor

CHENNAI: The Railway Board has approved the signalling infrastructure for the Poonamallee–Porur stretch of the Chennai Metro Rail Phase II project, paving the way for the launch of services on the corridor.

Metro authorities are planning to commence train operations on the Poonamallee–Porur section from January, said a Daily Thanthi report.

By the end of February, services are expected to be extended beyond Porur up to Vadapalani, even as station works between Porur and Vadapalani are yet to be completed. As an interim measure, trains will operate through this stretch without halting at unfinished stations.

Chennai Metro Rail Phase II is being implemented over a total length of 116.1 km and will feature driverless train operations. Work is currently under way on the 26-km corridor from Lighthouse to Poonamallee.

The Poonamallee–Porur Junction stretch, spanning about 10 km, is set to become the first corridor of Phase II to be opened to the public.

In preparation, Chennai Metro Rail Limited has intensified construction activities and has already conducted three successful trial runs of driverless Metro trains on this stretch.