Rail Neer sells at Rs 15/litre even after GST reduction

CHENNAI: A recent reduction in GST has led to widespread confusion and overcharging for Rail Neer water bottles at railway stations across Chennai. Despite the official price being lowered from Rs 15 to Rs 14, many vendors continue to sell the bottles at the old rate, exploiting passengers’ lack of awareness.

Notwithstanding the inconsistent pricing and dubious practices at several stations, the confusion is compounded by the old price of Rs 15 visible on the bottom of the water bottles, while the new price of Rs 14 sticker is affixed on top.

Passengers were frequently being overcharged at multiple stations. At Park Station, when DT Next questioned a vendor about the displayed price of Rs 14 price for Rail Neer, he claimed it was out of stock. He was selling a private water brand for Rs 20. In another instance, a passenger reported being charged Rs 16, unaware of the correct price until it was pointed out to her. The same stall was found to be arbitrarily charging either Rs 15 or Rs 16 for the same bottle.

At Egmore station’s Platform 11, a stall prominently displayed Rs 15 as the price, directly contradicting the Railway Board’s directive. When a customer questioned this, one staff member insisted on Rs 15, while another worker eventually relented and accepted Rs 14 via GPay.

At Central station, three out of four stalls demanded Rs 15, with one vendor claiming the new price “has not been implemented yet”. Meanwhile, at the IRCTC stall near Platform 6, staff were correctly returning Rs 1 to passengers who paid Rs 15. At Nungambakkam, while this reporter was quoted Rs 14, other customers alleged they were charged Rs 20.

When contacted, a Chennai division official told DT Next, “All vendors have been instructed to display posters showing the revised Rs 14 MRP. The updated price has been integrated into all billing systems. Any vendor charging more than the MRP will face strict action, including possible termination of their contract or a fine.”

Passengers are urged to report overcharging immediately through Helpline 139, the Indian Railways website, or the RailMadad app.