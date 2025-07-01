Rail fare hike from July 1; no change in suburban fare

CHENNAI: The union railway ministry has notified the rationalisation (revision) in basic fare of passenger train services from July 1. According to an order issued by Praveen Kumar, Director (Passenger Marketing – coordination), Railway Board (RB) on June 30, the basic fare of passenger train service would remain unchanged for suburban (single journey fare) and season tickets (suburban -amp; non suburban). However, the basic fare would increase for all other classes in the non-suburban category from Tuesday.

Two paisa per passenger km for AC chair car, III AC, II AC and first class

As per the RB order, the second class ordinary fare for non-AC (non-suburban) category would increase by half a paisa per passenger kilometre, subject to the three conditions, no increase up to 500 kms and increase by Rs 5 for distance ranging from 501 to 1,500 kms and increase by Rs 10 and 15 for distances ranging from 1,501 to 2,500 kms and 2,501 to 3,000 kms. Similar (half paisa) increase would apply to sleeper class and first class ordinary classes.

For non-AC mail/express journeys, the second class, sleeper class and first class basic fares would be hiked by one paisa. Basic fare for passenger train services would be increased by two paisa for AC chair car, tier-III AC, tier-II AC and AC first class/executive car from the said date. The fare revision would apply to existing basic fare of Tejas, Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Duronto, Vande Bharat, Humsafar, Amrit Bharat, Mahamana, Gatiman, Antoydaya, Garib Rath, Jan Shatabdi, Yuva Express, ordinary services (non-suburban), Anubhuti coaches and AC vistadome coaches also. Charges collected for reservation fee and superfast surcharge would remain unchanged. Revised fare will not apply to tickets already issued at pre-revised rates. Any new tickets made by TTE/ticket checking staff in trains/at stations on or after July 1 shall be charged at revised rate.