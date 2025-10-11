Rag picker beaten to death for bid to steal plastic scrap in Red Hills; 2 arrested

CHENNAI: In a case of fatal vigilantism, a 26-year-old rag picker named Manimaran was allegedly tied to a pole and brutally assaulted to death by workers at a private plastic company in Red Hills.

The attack occurred late Thursday night after he was reportedly caught stealing plastic scrap. He had been married a few years ago but later separated, police said.

According to Red Hills police, this was the second time Manimaran, a resident of Nallur in Chengalpattu, had been caught at the same premises.

Following the assault and death of the man, the perpetrators disposed of his body in a nearby canal. After the body was found on Friday morning, the police initiated the probe and sent the body for a post-mortem examination.

After his body was found on Friday morning, his relatives staged a protest outside the company demanding the arrest of those involved. The police assured them of necessary action and dispersed the crowd.

The police have detained five suspects, including the owner of the plastic company. A formal case has been registered, and an investigation is under way to ascertain the full sequence of events and assign culpability.

Later on Friday, the police arrested two men, Khaleel ul Rahman, the owner of the company, and Syed Farook, a worker, under the charges of murder.