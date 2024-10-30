Radish, raw mango get costlier; check out vegetable prices at Chennai's Koyambedu market on 30.10.2024

CHENNAI: The price of vegetables at Chennai's Koyambedu Wholesale Market continued to record moderate fluctuations on Wednesday, influenced by factors such as supply, demand, and seasonal variations.

The price of radish saw a sudden rise today after a recent drop.

They were sold for Rs 50 per kg today, compared to its price of Rs 30 on October 28, marking a difference of 20 rupees.

Similarly, raw mango too experienced a Rs 10 price rise on Wednesday.

From Rs 40 per kg on October 28, the rate went to Rs 50 per kg today.

On the other hand, lemon whose price has been seeing variations recently saw a drop of Rs 10 today.

They were sold at Rs 100 per kg yesterday and Rs 90 per kg today.