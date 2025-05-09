Radish, beans get costlier; check out vegetable prices at Koyambedu market on May 9

CHENNAI: Prices of vegetables at the Koyambedu wholesale market witnessed significant fluctuations on May 9 (Friday), with several key items becoming more affordable.

Radish, drumstick, and beans witnessed a sharp rise of Rs 10 per kg. Radish jumped from Rs 15 to Rs 25, drumstick rose from Rs 40 to Rs 50, and beans climbed from Rs 80 to Rs 90 per kg.

Ooty carrot, okra, and Ooty beetroot saw a moderate increase of Rs 5 per kg.

Ooty carrot went up from Rs 45 to Rs 50, okra rose from Rs 25 to Rs 30, and beetroot increased from Rs 30 to Rs 35 per kg.

Meanwhile, Coccinia and cauliflower saw a price drop of Rs 5 per kg. Coccinia was sold at Rs 20 on Thursday and is now priced at Rs 15. Cauliflower declined from Rs 25 to Rs 20 per kg.

Staple vegetables such as tomatoes and onions did not record any change in rates. Both are being sold at Rs 20 per kg.

Other vegetables also retained their rates; coconut is being sold at Rs 53/kg, garlic at Rs 130/kg, ginger at Rs 40/kg, peas at Rs 90/kg, and cabbage at Rs 10/kg.