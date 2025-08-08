Radiant Wellness Conclave 2025 to spotlight ‘9 Dimensions of Wellness’ on August 9 in Chennai

CHENNAI: Founded by Dr Renuka David, Radiant Wellness Conclave offers a platform to promote wellness across various disciplines. It returns for its eighth edition, bringing together visionaries, innovators, and thought leaders to discuss the theme, 9 Dimensions of Wellness in an Era of Disruption. The dimensions covered in the conclave include physical, intellectual, social, technological, financial, environmental, emotional, occupational, and health.

Some of the eminent personalities sharing their insights include Col. David Devasahayam, Dr Shashi Tharoor, journalist-author Barkha Dutt, Dr Sowmiya Anbumani, Boman Irani (Actor), Josh Foulger, Padmini Sambasivam, and renowned actress Shabana Azmi, among others. In addition to the conclave, the team plans to present T.H.E. Awards 2025, recognising innovation and impact in fields such as technology, healthcare, and environment.

Regarding the conclave, Dr Renuka David states, “In a world that is evolving rapidly and often unpredictably, we need to redefine wellness as something that extends beyond individual health. Through this year’s edition and the T.H.E. Awards, we aim not only to inspire personal transformation but also to celebrate those creating large-scale societal impact.”

Actor and social activist Shabana Azmi will be honoured with the Radiant Lifetime Achievement Award.

Registration for the conclave is free of charge, and interested individuals can sign up through the official website, www.radiantwellnessconclave.com.

The 2025 edition of the conclave will be held on August 9 at Taj Coromandel, Nungambakkam.