Qatar Airways flight to Doha delayed, passengers stuck at Chennai airport for 5 hours

CHENNAI: Hit by a technical glitch, a Qatar Airways flight from Chennai to Doha was delayed by more than five-and-a-half hours, leaving 320 passengers stranded at the Chennai airport.

Qatar Airways passenger flight usually arrives from Doha to Chennai at 3 am and the same flight will depart from Chennai to Doha at 4 am.

However, due to a technical glitch, the aircraft did not take off from Doha at the scheduled time, which in turn affected the operation of the service from Chennai.

Initially scheduled to depart at 4 am, the flight's departure was postponed to 6.30 am, and then again to 7.30 am. Frustrated by the repeated delays, the passengers engaged in heated arguments with the airline staff.

To pacify them, the airline staff provided refreshments to the passengers. The flight eventually arrived in Chennai at 8 am, and after cleaning and boarding, it departed for Doha at 9.40 am.