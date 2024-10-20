Puratasi month over, crowd flocks to Chennai’s Kasimedu fish market

CHENNAI: On the first Sunday since the Puratasi month came to a close on October 17, the Kasimedu fish market was bustling with crowd, which reflected in the price, too.

Vanjiram (seer fish) was the costliest fish in the market, being sold at Rs 950 per kg, according to a Thanthi TV report.

Other fish that the customers preferred included Shankara (red snapper), priced between Rs 500 and Rs 550 per kg, and prawns (Rs 450 to Rs 550 per kg). Similarly, crab was being sold for Rs 300-400 per kg, while pomfret was priced between Rs 400 and Rs 500 per kg.

The prices were lesser at the Cuddalore fishing harbour, where prawn was priced at Rs 250 per kg, Crab at Rs 400 per kg, Vanjiram at Rs 800 per kg, Shankara at Rs 300 per kg, and barramundi (Asian sea bass) at Rs 450 per kg.