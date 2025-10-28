Punjab man held for bid to obtain US visa with fake documents in Chennai

CHENNAI: The city police arrested a 32-year-old man from Punjab for submitting forged documents to obtain a US visa.

The arrested person was identified as Kuldeep Kumar (32) from Rupnagar district, Punjab. The city police arrested Kuldeep Kumar based on a complaint from the consulate on Monday (Oct 27).

According to the complaint, Kuldeep had applied for a B1/B2 visa. During verification of his documents, officials found that he had submitted fake employment experience documents as if he had worked in Cheric Information Network Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

The FIW (forgery investigation wing) of the city police initiated investigations and found that Kuldeep Kumar had approached travel agents, Pradeep Kumar and Jitender, and paid them Rs 30,000 to arrange for the forged documents.

Kuldeep was arrested on Monday. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.

Last month, the city police arrested a 30-year-old Telangana man, who made nine unsuccessful attempts at US consulates across the country to get his F1 visa application through forged documents and met his logical end in the 10th attempt after he made a similar attempt at the US consulate here in Chennai and got arrested. The arrested man was identified as Sreekanth Ankara of Telangana.