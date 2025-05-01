Pulianthope police nab drug suspect after dramatic escape attempt; accused hospitalized with fracture

CHENNAI: In a late-evening operation on Wednesday, Pulianthope police apprehended a 23-year-old man allegedly in possession of contraband painkillers, following a dramatic escape attempt that left the accused with a fractured ankle.

The incident unfolded at approximately 7:15 pm on Wednesday, when a special team led by Assistant Commissioner Karuppaiah of Pulianthope raided a place on 9th Street, Padi Pudhu Nagar, Chennai. Acting on a tip-off about illegal drug sales, the team recovered 234 Aspadol tablets, a prescription painkiller often misused as a recreational drug.

During the raid, the accused, identified as San alias Bharathwaj (23), attempted to flee by jumping from the first floor of the building. The fall resulted in a severe fracture to his left ankle. Police personnel immediately secured the suspect and transported him to Government Stanley Hospital under tight security. He was admitted as an inpatient and remains under treatment with continuous police surveillance.

Pulianthope police confirmed that the accused has been charged under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. "The operation was swift, but the suspect’s reckless attempt to escape caused his injury. We are investigating the source of the tablets and possible networks involved," police said.

Aspadol tablets contain Tapentadol, a potent opioid analgesic classified as a psychotropic substance. Its unauthorized sale and possession are illegal under Indian law.