Puducherry man hacked to death in Chennai; Three held

CHENNAI: A 38-year-old man was hacked to death by a gang in broad daylight near Ashok Nagar on Wednesday.

Police have arrested three persons including two women in connection with the murder. The arrested persons have been identified as Dhananchezhiyan (42), a transport corporation staff, his wife, Suganya (37) and Gunasundari (27).

The deceased was identified as A Prakash of Puducherry. Preliminary investigations revealed that he had come to the city for a business deal.

Prakash was said to be in an illicit relationship with Dhanachezhian's wife, Suganya, who was his classmate from school. Gunasundari had informed Dhanachezhian about Prakash's movements.

Police sources said that Prakash had parked his car on Ashok Nagar 4th avenue and was talking with Suganya when her husband and his associates ganged up and rained blows on him and fled the scene.

Onlookers who witnessed the incident alerted the authorities who rushed to the scene and secured Prakash and moved him to the ESI hospital in K K Nagar. Doctors at the hospital had declared Prakash as brought dead after which Ashok Nagar Police moved Prakash's body to the government hospital for post mortem.

Search is on for other assailants.