Public works dept gets a headstart on Kalaignar Convention Centre on Chennai-ECR

CHENNAI: In a significant development, the Public Works Department (PWD) has initiated the process for obtaining Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) clearance for the construction of the Kalaignar International Convention Centre, a state-of-the-art sports and exhibition facility on the East Coast Road in Chennai.

The proposed stadium, expected to be completed by the end of 2025 or early 2026, will be built on a sprawling 5 lakh square feet of land in the Muttukadu area at an estimated cost of Rs 525 crore, according to the PWD officials.

Official sources say the stadium complex will feature a range of modern amenities, including a 5,000-seat conference hall, which will be built for Rs 102 crore.

The conference hall will be equipped with cutting-edge technology and amenities, making it an ideal venue for international conferences, seminars, and corporate events.

In addition, an exhibition hall that can accommodate 10,000 people will be constructed for Rs 172 crore. The exhibition hall will provide businesses, entrepreneurs, and artisans a platform to showcase their products and services, promoting economic growth and development.

Besides the stadium, the complex will also feature meeting halls and other amenities, which will be built for Rs 108 crore.

The project includes an open-air stadium, restaurants, and parking facilities for 10,000 vehicles.

To ensure seamless accessibility and connectivity, the PWD will undertake external works, including road facilities, perimeter walls, and entrance gates, for Rs 105 crore.

The Kalaignar International Convention Centre project is expected to significantly boost the city’s infrastructure and economy, providing a world-class venue for sports, entertainment, and business events.

With its state-of-the-art amenities and facilities, the stadium is poised to become a landmark destination in Chennai, attracting visitors and investors from across the globe.