Public panic as private aircraft circles over Chennai Airport for over 2 hours

The aircraft repeatedly flew in circles and at times descended as if preparing to land, before suddenly climbing back to higher altitude and continuing to circle.

At Chennai airport, runway maintenance work is usually carried out on Tuesdays and Saturdays between 2.30 pm and 4.30 pm, during which aircraft are required to circle before landing. However, as it was Wednesday and no maintenance work was scheduled, the sight of the aircraft circling triggered concern among the public.