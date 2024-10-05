Pseudoscience event row: Mahavishnu out on bail after nearly month in Puzhal prison

CHENNAI: Controversial motivational speaker Mahavishnu, who was arrested for insulting a visually impaired school teacher at an event in Chennai, was released from the Puzhal central prison on bail on Saturday.

Mahavishnu of Paramporul Foundation was granted bail by the sessions court, Chennai, on Thursday.

As he came out of the jail gate, his supporters welcomed him with garlands and showered him with flowers, said a Thanthi TV report.

At an event at a government school in Saidapet on August 28, Mahavishnu delivered a spiritual motivational speech advocating rebirth and other religious ideas.

While organising a religious event in a government school, that too under the regime of self-proclaimed rationalists, DMK, raised eyebrows, what triggered the outrage was when he blamed students themselves for the difficulties they faced in life.

When a visually impaired teacher who was present at the event objected to Mahavishnu’s comments on disabled people, the latter allegedly verbally abused the teacher, which led to a torrent of complaints from activists and public. Based on that, the Saidapet police booked a case and arrested him on September 7.

The event also brought discomfort for the ruling DMK when even its allies raised pointed questions about permitting ‘pseudoscience’ events in government schools. This prompted DMK president and Chief Minister MK Stalin himself to issue a strong statement.