Pseudoephedrine worth Rs. 110 crore seized from cargo ship at Chennai Port

CHENNAI: In a major bust, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence seized 110 kg of ephedrine, a precursor chemical used in the manufacture of methamphetamine, worth Rs. 110 crore from a cargo ship bound for Australia.

Two Chennai-based cargo shipping agents, Abuthahir (30) and Ahmed Basha (35), were arrested for allegedly attempting to smuggle the contraband.

The accused claimed they received a phone call from abroad to clear the cargo, but were unaware of the contents.

However, investigators rejected their explanation.

Further investigation revealed the involvement of an international drug cartel.

The seized ephedrine is believed to be used to manufacture methamphetamine.

The case is under investigation, and more arrests are expected.