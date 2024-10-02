Protesting Samsung workers get glimmer of hope, Madras HC directs State to consider plea for union recognition

CHENNAI: In a shot in the arm for protesting Samsung workers, the Madras High Court has directed the State to consider and make a decision on the application of a CITU-affiliated trade union at the Sriperumbudur plant seeking recognition.

Justice RN Manjula heard the petition moved by P Ellan the general secretary of Samsung India Thozhilalar Sangam seeking to direct the State to register the union under the Trade Union Act.

The petitioner submitted that an application was submitted before the Joint Commissioner of Labour, Chennai to register the union. However, the authorities refused to register the union as Samsung India Private Limited objected to the usage of its name in the union as it is a trademark.

He also submitted that the formation of a trade union is a right proscribed under the Constitution. Even after a delay of more than one month, the authorities refused to register the union, which is arbitrary and unconstitutional, said the petitioner.

After the submission, the judge directed the Tamil Nadu Labour Department to consider the application and pass an order.

Hundreds of workers from the Samsung unit at Sriperumbudur are holding an indefinite strike demanding a wage hike, recognition of the workers' union and a reduction of working hours.

Meanwhile, the assistant general secretary of CITU, Thiruselvan, sought permission to hold a demonstration in solidarity with the workers of Samsung, who are on indefinite strike.

Justice G Jayachandran heard the petition and directed the police to consider the application of the petitioner to pass an order. The judge also observed that the police should consider any alternate date or venue to hold the demonstration.

The petitioner contended that the CITU has planned to conduct a demonstration on October 11 at Valluvarkottam in Chennai to express solidarity with the workers of Samsung at Sriperumbudur. The police arrested them illegally as they protested against the cops for denying them permission to hold a demonstration, said the petitioner and sought action against the erring police officers.

The government advocate on behalf of the police submitted that since the members of the CITU gathered unlawfully and raised slogans against the police, they were arrested. There is no act of illegality on the part of the police, added the advocate.