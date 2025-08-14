Protesting cleanliness workers detained in community halls across Chennai

CHENNAI: About 1000 persons- cleanliness workers and their supporters who were arrested and forcibly removed by City Police from outside Ripon buildings- their protest site for close two weeks, have been detained in community halls and wedding halls spread across the city.

Among those detained also include some lawyers and law students.

Police sources said that discussions are underway to decide the next course of action.

Police officials on the ground are appealing to the detained protestors to continue their protest from the designated protest sites like near Rajarathinam Stadium in Egmore after procuring due permissions, as per Madras High Court directions.

Following a late Wednesday night crackdown, police detained sanitary workers protesting outside Chennai's Ripon Building and moved them to ten different locations. The detention process was chaotic, resulting in the seizure of all protesters' mobile phones.

The holding locations include Vijayalakshmi Mahal (Keelkattalai), Jeevan Jyothi Mahal (Nandambakkam), Sarojini Mahal (Adamambakkam), Muthamizh Kalaignar Samooga Koodam (Saidapettai), Community Halls (Velachery, Maduvankarai, St Thomas Mount), M. Chinnathambi Wedding Hall (Injambakkam), plus unknown sites in Alandur, Thiruvanmiyur, and Rayapetta.

On Thursday morning, the women detainees were released, while the men were held back, causing the women to remain at the detention sites. Police also detained protest representatives, including lawyers and law students. The lawyers plan to gather near Aavin at the Madras High Court.