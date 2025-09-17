Protection order procured against 23-yr-old for harassing woman

CHENNAI: The Anna Salai police have procured a protection order for a 21-year-old woman from a 23-year-old harasser by making use of the amendment to the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women (TNPHW) Act.

According to Section 7-C included in the TNPHW Act in January, the executive magistrate can pass a protection order prohibiting the accused from attempting to communicate with the aggrieved person in any form, whatsoever, including personal, oral, written, electronic, telephonic contact and/or through third parties. "A breach of the Protection Order by the accused shall be an offence under this Act and shall be punishable with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to three years and with a fine which may extend to one lakh rupees."

In July, the GCP procured protection orders in two cases. In the first case, the harasser was a 27-year-old man who was the woman's ex-boyfriend. In the second instance, a 17-year-old girl was harassed by a 53-year-old.