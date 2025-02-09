Probe teachers’ university for illegalities: Madras HC directs Chief Secretary

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court directed the Chief Secretary to look into the functioning of Tamil Nadu Teachers Education University as it finds several illegalities taking place in the varsity.

A division bench of Justice R Subramanian and Justice C Kumarappan heard the appeal moved by SA College of Education seeking to set aside the single judge order upholding the university’s refusal to renew the university affiliation and sought direction to the university to grant the affiliation. In 2024, Tamil Nadu Teachers Education University refused to continue university affiliation to the SA College of Education. Aggrieved by the order, the college moved the HC, however, the single judge refused to intervene into the decision of the university and dismissed the petition.

D Ravichander, special government pleader on behalf of the university submitted that the inspection committee which inspected the appellant college has found that there are certain deficiencies, hence, the representation sought for the renewal of university affiliation was rejected.

Senior counsel G Sankaran appeared for the appellant college and submitted that the college has communicated to the university that it rectified the demerits listed by the inspection committee. However, the university refused to consider those documents as there was no practice in the university to give further opportunity to the applicant College to rectify the defects, added the counsel. The bench held that it was surprised by the conduct of the university. We find these kinds of illegalities happen particularly in the State-run universities of late, it said.