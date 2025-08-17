Private security guard stabbed to death while watching football match

CHENNAI: A 48-year-old private security guard, Ranjith Kumar, was brutally stabbed to death while watching a local football match near Pallavaram on Sunday evening. The alleged assailant, identified as Joshua (29), also known as Ajith Kumar, is now under police custody while receiving treatment for injuries sustained when enraged spectators apprehended him.

Ranjith Kumar, a resident of Pammal Pasumpon Nagar near Pallavaram, was enjoying his weekly holiday watching a football tournament near his home. According to reports and eyewitnesses, Joshua suddenly appeared at the scene armed with a knife and attacked Ranjith Kumar, slashing his neck multiple times.

Severely injured, Ranjith Kumar was rushed by bystanders via 108 ambulance to the Tambaram Government Hospital. Unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Simultaneously, spectators at the football match chased down and caught Joshua. In a fit of anger, they severely beat him before he was taken to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) in Chennai for treatment of his injuries.

The Shankar Nagar Police have registered a murder case. Joshua, currently undergoing treatment at RGGGH, has been formally arrested and is under police guard.

Preliminary police investigations indicate a history of enmity stemming from a family dispute. It is alleged that Joshua had an illicit relationship with a female relative, which Ranjith Kumar strongly opposed. Ranjith Kumar reportedly confronted Joshua, beat him, and expelled him from the family home several years ago. This incident allegedly caused significant humiliation for Joshua. Police suspect the murder was an act of revenge for this past conflict. The investigation into the exact circumstances is ongoing.