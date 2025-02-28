Private players to build and renovate over 1,000 toilets across Chennai

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation adopted a resolution on Thursday to privatise over 1,000 public toilets in 13 zones, and the work will be carried out in four packages. An estimated cost of Rs 1,234.84 crore has been allocated for the same.

The civic body has decided to select a concessionaire through an open bidding system who will design, build, finance, operate and transfer (DBFOT) the toilets in the mentioned zones for nine years - one year to design, build and commission and eight years to operate and maintain.

The Detailed Feasibility Report (DFR) was submitted to the Tamil Nadu Infrastructure Development Board (TNIDB) for review and approval. Based on the DFR comments from TNIDB, an inventory assessment and as-is study were taken up, and the project structure was revised to a Hybrid-Annuity Model.

Under package one, 3,270 toilet seats are being renovated and public toilets are being constructed in 372 places in Royapuram zone (zone 5), Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zone (zone 6) and Marina. The civic body has surveyed the condition of toilets in the city and classified them into three categories, and based on that, the work has been prioritised in package one.

In package two, 285 public toilets will be renovated and maintained by private contractors for nine years in Tiruvottiyur zone (zone 1), Manali zone (zone 2), Madhavaram zone (zone 3) and Tondiarpet zone (zone 4). A total cost of Rs 380.50 crore has been allocated for the project. Similarly, 395 toilets DBFOT in four zones - Ambattur zone (zone 7), Anna Nagar zone (zone 8), Teynampet zone (except Marina) and Kodambakkam zone (zone 10) will be handed over to the contractors at an estimated cost of Rs 467.99 crore.

In south Chennai, 322 public toilets will be reconstructed and maintained by private contractors in five zones from Valasaravakkam zone (zone 11) to Sholinganallur zone (zone 15). The civic body has allotted Rs 395.35 crore.