Prisoner attacks cops in Tambaram GH, escapes; arrested again

CHENNAI: Chengalpattu district police on Wednesday evening arrested a remand prisoner who had escaped from the Tambaram Government Hospital while being taken for a medical examination.

The accused, Vineeth Kumar (28), was earlier arrested by the Semmencherry police in connection with a motorcycle theft case.

He was brought to the Tambaram GH on Tuesday evening for a routine medical check-up before being produced in court. According to police, officers had handcuffed Vineeth and were preparing to escort him inside, when he suddenly attacked them with the handcuffs and escaped from the hospital premises.

Following his escape, Tambaram police formed two special teams and launched an overnight search operation. After tracking his movements, police located him near Melmaruvathur in the Chengalpattu on Wednesday evening and arrested him.

Police said Vineeth was still wearing the handcuffs and had attempted to hide in the remote area to avoid being caught. The police brought him to the Semmencherry station and further investigation is on.