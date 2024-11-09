Prison heads are still misusing jailers: Madras HC

CHENNAI: Noting that despite several court orders, there are still some higher prison authorities in the state who have engaged uniformed personnel or public servants for running errands at their residences, the Madras High Court directed the State to initiate appropriate action against those flouting the order.

Under no circumstance will Constitutional courts tolerate the colonial practice of the abuse of public servants, said a division bench of Justices SM Subramaniam and M Jothiraman. They held that since a large number of wardens are engaged in household works at the residences of jail authorities, only 15 wardens are available per shift at the central prison, Puzhal, instead of the designated number of 60 wardens.

Prison authorities are public servants. Deploying uniformed personnel for their residential works is an offense for which they are liable to be prosecuted, held the bench.

Since the misuse of uniformed personnel is still continuing, despite several high court orders, stringent action is required to ensure that public servants are utilised only for the welfare of the public and not for household works of the authorities, wrote the bench.

The bench directed the principal secretary to the state government, Home, Prohibition and Excise Department, to conduct an elaborate inquiry, either with the assistance of CB-CID or with inputs from the intelligence wing, to initiate actions.

These directions came on a petition moved by one Sujatha, who claimed under deployment of wardens at Puzhal prison and unhygienic conditions in the jail.

It was submitted that due to inadequate facilities, 60 prisoners are being lodged in a prison cell with one toilet, creating unhygienic conditions.

Of the 203 posts of prison wardens sanctioned and deployed on duty in three shifts, with 60 wardens per shift, only 15 wardens are deployed at present in Puzhal prison, she claimed.

As jail wardens are made to work for longer hours, frequent conflicts erupt between prisoners and wardens due to work pressure, the petitioner added.