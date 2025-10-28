Prices of vegetables surge amid rains in 10 days at Chennai's Koyambedu market

CHENNAI: With the monsoon rains lashing the city, prices of several vegetables have risen sharply at the Koyambedu Wholesale Market in the past 10 days, with key staples cabbage, tomato and small onion registering the highest jump.

Cabbage has seen the steepest hike, climbing from Rs 8/kg on October 18 to Rs 25/kg on October 28, followed by okra from Rs 15 to Rs 50. Tomato prices have doubled during the same period, rising from Rs 20/kg to Rs 40/kg. Price of small onions has also moved up from Rs 40/kg to Rs 50/kg.

“Due to continuous rain, the prices are bound to increase. Deepavali leave and shortage of labourers are also the reason. The prices may go down after 3-4 days,” said SS Muthukumar, president, Koyambedu Wholesale Market Association.

A kilo of lemon is now Rs 70, up from Rs 40, while coloured capsicum has jumped from Rs 80 to Rs 140. Other vegetables showing clear upward movement include bitter gourd, brinjal and green chillies. Curry leaves have seen a sharp increase as well, going up from Rs 25/kg to Rs 60/kg.

A moderate rise has been recorded in coriander and mint. Coriander now sells for Rs 7 a bunch against Rs 3 earlier, while mint has moved from Rs 3 to Rs 5. Leafy greens, which were priced at Rs 10 a bunch, are now Rs 15.

A few vegetables have maintained stable prices though. Potatoes continue to sell at Rs 30/kg, while cauliflower, peas, bottle gourd and coconut have shown little to no variation over the period.

Some items have become cheaper compared to last week. Ooty carrot, which touched Rs 70 on October 20, has eased to Rs 50/kg. Raw mango prices have dropped from Rs 50 to Rs 40, and ginger has come down from Rs 100 to Rs 90.