Premalatha backs sanitary workers, hails Jayalalithaa as political role model

CHENNAI: Amid speculation over a possible alliance with the ruling DMK-led front for the 2026 Assembly elections, DMDK general secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth on Monday reiterated that former AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa remains her political role model.

She remarked after meeting protesting GCC cleanliness workers. Premalatha said, “Jayalalithaa was a lioness as general secretary of her party. Even when I was not leading my party, my colleagues and I walked the path of our captain, Vijayakanth, with the determination, confidence, and training she inspired. No one can replace her, and similarly, no one can replace me. She was an iron woman who faced many challenges and achieved much as Chief Minister.”

Extending support to the protestors, she said, “The cleanliness of this city is due to the work of these sanitation workers. Even in the rain, they continue their protest. The ruling DMK government must honour its poll promise and grant them permanent jobs. Ministers speak to them but do not resolve their demands. This issue should be addressed on humanitarian grounds.”

Responding to questions on the use of DMDK founder Vijayakanth's image by other political outfits, including Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, Premalatha said, “Those who regard 'Captain' as their political guide may use his image, but not on posters or social media. That remains our party's position.”