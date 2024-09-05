Pregnant woman, hubby from Kerala run over by EMU train, day after arriving in Chennai to start new life

CHENNAI: In a tragic incident, a pregnant woman and her husband who had come to Chennai on Tuesday to start a new life in the city were run over by an EMU train near Guduvancheri on Wednesday.

The police identified the deceased as Mohamed Sherif (36), a car driver, and his wife Aishwarya (28), of Kozhikode. She was working as a school teacher.

The police said that the two were dating for the past few years and both their amilies had opposed the relationship. They had gotten married a few months ago.

Aishwarya was four months pregnant when they decided to relocate to Chennai.

After arriving in the city on Tuesday, they boarded an EMU to Guduvancheri to visit Sherif’s friend Rafik on Wednesday. Police said that Rafik received the couple at the Guduvanchery Railway Station and the three were walking near the rail track when the Beach-Chengalpattu EMU hit the couple at around 9.30 pm.

Police said Sherif died on the spot and Aishwarya, who suffered grievous injuries, was rushed to the private hospital in Potheri but she died at midnight.

The Tambaram Railway police sent their bodies for an autopsy to the Chromepet GH and have registered a case.