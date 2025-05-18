Pregnant woman falls off hubby’s bike in KK Nagar, baby taken out by C-section

CHENNAI: A nine-month pregnant woman riding pillion on a two-wheeler with her husband fell off the bike when her husband allegedly rode over a speed breaker at an unsafe speed in KK Nagar on Saturday night.

Because of the accident, the 22-year-old woman had to be rushed to surgery and her nine-month-old girl child was taken out by a c-section procedure and kept in an incubator while the seriously injured woman is under medical observation.

The injured woman was identified as G Divya. According to the police, she got married to her relative, S Gopi (32), who works as a painter. The couple resided at KK Nagar, said officials.

Police investigations revealed that the couple used to have frequent quarrels after which Divya would go sit in a park near their house, waiting for her husband to pacify and bring her back home.

On Saturday night too, a similar incident had happened. As usual, Gopi went to the park and convinced her to accompany him back home. They were returning home when the incident happened. According to the Guindy Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW) police, Gopi rode his two-wheeler at an unsafe speed. He failed to notice the speed breaker early enough, and rode over it at high speed and lost control, leading to Divya and him falling off the bike.

Shocked by this accident that happened before them, passerby rushed to the aid of the injured couple and moved them to a government hospital. There, the doctors assessed Divya’s condition and decided that the baby had to be taken out by surgery.

A case has been registered, and further inquiry is under way.