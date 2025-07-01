Pranathi wins GCC's 'Once in a Loo' themed short film competition

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation awarded Rs.1 lakh to a short film which was made in the theme of creating an awarness on urban sanitation.

To share knowledge and create awareness about the sanitation, the GCC curated one minute short film festival 'the international toilet festival 3.0' in collaboration with Wash Lab, Recycle bin and Cheer.

The civic body called the short film makers from across the country to make one minute short film with the theme of 'Once in a Loo', for creating awareness about urban sanitation.

In total 750 entries were registered for the festival and filmmakers creatively explored diverse themes using toilets as a narrative setting, said GCC.

The jury panel comprising Tamil film directors Kiruthiga Udayanidhi, Thiagarajan Kumararaja and lyricist Yuga Bharathi viewed the 34 short listed films and selected the top three winners.

The juries lauded the short film makers for their participation and made films covered a range of narratives including patriarchy and gender inequality in sanitation, caste-based discrimination, mental health, self-expression, and speculations on the future of sanitation.

Pranathi Sompalle, who directed 'Sandazte' selected as the winner and she awarded with Rs.1 lakh and trophy.

The second and third places were seized by short films 'Veliki' and 'Mural' respective and the makers of the films were also conferred with trophy.

In the event which held on Monday at Alliance Francaise of Madras, all the 34 short listed films were screened for the audience. Later a deep dive discussion was held with director of 'Bommai Nayagi' film Shan on diverse themes including gender politics of toilets, the reimagination of sanitation systems, and issues of accessibility.