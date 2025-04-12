Power supply restored in Maduravoyal and surrounding areas after cable faults

CHENNAI: Power supply was disrupted in Maduravoyal, Alapakkam, and nearby areas due to multiple faults in the 33kV underground cables around Friday midnight. Emergency repair operations were undertaken, and power supply was gradually restored starting from 8:50 AM on Saturday. By 10:30 AM, full power supply had resumed in the Maduravoyal area.

A TNPDCL release said that on the night of April 11, 2025, a fault in the 33kV underground cable on the Koyambedu–Maduravoyal feeder disrupted electricity supply. As a result, power was temporarily rerouted through the 33kV JJ Nagar–Maduravoyal feeder to serve some areas. The remaining load was managed through alternate feeds from the Karamabakkam and Koyambedu Market substations.

However, in the early hours of April 12, an unexpected fault occurred in the JJ Nagar feeder, resulting in another interruption of power supply. Additionally, after the repairs to the Chinmayanagar–Maduravoyal 33kV feeder, a fault recurred during the test charging process, causing another automatic shutdown.

Despite these challenges, fault detection and repair operations were swiftly carried out by the underground cable fault rectification team. With the support of feeders from Alapakkam, Ashtalakshmi, Navy Quarters, Booster, and VRW, power supply was systematically restored.

The operations were led and closely monitored by Chennai West Electricity Distribution Circle Superintending Engineer P Chitra and Anna Nagar Division Executive Engineer S. Anbarasu, along with a dedicated team of engineers and field staff.

J Radhakrishnan, Chairman of the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board, visited the Chennai Electricity Distribution Control Room, which monitors power supply 24/7, and personally oversaw the restoration efforts, ensuring stable and uninterrupted electricity supply was re-established.