Power shutdown on September 15 in Chennai's Redhills and Sembium

CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended in the following areas on Monday for carrying out various maintenance works. Supply will be resumed before 2 pm, if the works are completed.

Redhills: Sothuperumbedu, Giruthalapuram, Budhur, Arumanthai, Vichoor, Mettupalayam, Kandigai, Vellivoyal.

Sembium: Kattabomman Main Road, Jambuli Street, MH Road, Venkateswara Colony 1 to 10th Street, Moolakadai, RV Nagar, Annai Sathya Nagar, Arul Nagar Main Road, Seetharam Nagar, MRL Colony, Kamarajar Salai, Simpson group of companies, Rizwan Road, Periyar Nagar.