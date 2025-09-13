Begin typing your search...

    Power shutdown on September 15 in Chennai's Redhills and Sembium

    Supply will be resumed before 2 pm, if the works are completed.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|13 Sept 2025 1:02 PM IST
    Representative image

    CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended in the following areas on Monday for carrying out various maintenance works. Supply will be resumed before 2 pm, if the works are completed.

    Redhills: Sothuperumbedu, Giruthalapuram, Budhur, Arumanthai, Vichoor, Mettupalayam, Kandigai, Vellivoyal.

    Sembium: Kattabomman Main Road, Jambuli Street, MH Road, Venkateswara Colony 1 to 10th Street, Moolakadai, RV Nagar, Annai Sathya Nagar, Arul Nagar Main Road, Seetharam Nagar, MRL Colony, Kamarajar Salai, Simpson group of companies, Rizwan Road, Periyar Nagar.

    Power shutdownPowercutSembiumRedhills
    DTNEXT Bureau

