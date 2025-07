Power shutdown on July 30 in Chennai’s Besant Nagar, Sholinganallur, and Tondiarpet

CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended in the following areas on Wednesday for carrying out various maintenance works. Supply will be resumed before 2 pm if the works are completed.

Besant Nagar: Rukmani Road, Beach Road, Arundale Beach Road, 7th Avenue, 30th Cross Street, MGR Road, Tiger Varadhachari Road, Muthulakshmi Street, Lakshmipuram.

Sholinganallur: 200 Feet Radial Road, Rajam Nagar, Viduthalai Nagar, Periya Kovilambakkam

BETWEEN 8 AM AND 5 PM

Tondiarpet: Nethaji Nagar, Nehru Nagar, Kumaran Nagar, Sivaji Nagar, Suntharampillai Nagar, EH Road, Annaisathiya Nagar, Patel Nagar,

Parameshwaran Nagar, Ajeez Nagar, Navalar Quarters, Durgadevi Nagar, Basin Road, Burma Colony, Rajeevgandhi Nagar, Karunanithi Nagar, Indragandhi Nagar, CISF Quarters, Nedunchezhiyan Nagar, Vaidhiyanathan Street, Cornation Naga, Ezhil Nagar, Chandrasekar Nagar, KH Road, Mooppanar Nagar, Manali Salai, Tiruvalluvar Nagar, Meenambal Nagar, Anna Nagar, JJ Nagar, Sunnambukalvai, VOC Nagar, Karumariyamman Nagar, Madha Koil Street, Thiyagappachetti Street, Jeeva Nagar, Kamaraj Nagar, Sudhandirapuram, Bharathi Nagar, Sigiranthapalayam, Motchapuram, Bharathi Nagar Quarters, Rickshaw Colony, New Sastri Nagar.