Power shutdown on August 19 in Chennai's Tondiarpet

CHENNAI: In order to avoid unnecessary power outages due to additional power load during the summer season, 33/11KV Tondiarpet SS on Tuesday between 9 am to 5 pm to attend glow in 110 KV Northern bus switch Y phase at 230KV Tondiarpet SS by EE/O/Tondiarpet and to carry out the routine maintenance work in 11KV feeders at 33/11KV Tondiarpet SS.

During the period of shutdown, the following areas will not have supply.

Kummalamman Koil Street, G.A. Road, T.H. Road I Part, Solayappan Street, Kappalpolu Street, V.P. Koil Street, Thandavarayan Street, Rainy Hospital, Sri Rangamal Street, Ramanujam Street, Sanjeevarayan Street, Subburayan Street, Balumudali Street, Old Washermenpet, Ilaya Street I Part, Mannappan Street I Part, Thangavel Street, Nainiappan Street, Perumalkovil Street, Veerakutty Street, K.G.Garden, Mayor Basudev Street.

Power supply will be restored once the work is completed.