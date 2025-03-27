Power line break halts suburban trains on Ennore route

CHENNAI: Suburban electric train services on the Ennore route were affected briefly after a high-voltage electricity wire broke and fell at the Ennore Railway Station in Chennai.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the incident led to the suspension of train operations for over 30 minutes on the suburban route connecting Gummidipoondi to Chennai. Consequently, trains were halted at various points along the route, leaving passengers stranded.

Upon information, railway officials immediately rushed to the site to assess the damage. They worked promptly to repair the snapped power line, and services were gradually restored.

This disruption resulted in significant delays, affecting passengers during peak travel hours this evening.