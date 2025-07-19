Power cable glitch near Vyasarpadi halts trains for hours; Tirupati train delayed

CHENNAI: Several trains were delayed on Saturday due to a technical glitch on the Chennai–Tiruvallur–Arakkonam route.

According to Thanthi TV, the issue was caused by a fault in the high-voltage power cable near Vyasarpadi, which led to Tirupati train being delayed by 40 minutes.

Passengers faced severe inconvenience as train operations were halted for over two hours due to the glitch.