Pothole-ridden Kolathur road nightmare for locals

CHENNAI: Vivekananda Nagar Main Road in Kolathur, which serves as a crucial link to Jawaharlal Nehru Salai, has fallen into disrepair, leaving pedestrians and motorists to navigate a pothole-filled stretch that has become unsafe and inconvenient for daily travel.
After the closure of a traffic signal between Senthil Nagar and Retteri Junction on Jawaharlal Nehru Salai, traffic on Vivekananda Nagar Main Road has increased sharply.
Residents of Vinayagapuram, Puthagaram, Lakshmipuram and Teachers’ Colony now use this stretch to access the 100 Feet Road for their daily commute, significantly adding to the load on an already damaged carriageway.
Pedestrians said broken surfaces, open patches and uneven levels have made walking hazardous. During peak hours, the slow movement of vehicles through potholes leads to congestion, forcing people to weave through traffic to cross the road. Two-wheeler riders face frequent near-misses as they try to manoeuvre around craters and loose gravel, while motorists complain
The situation becomes worse after the monsoon. Rainwater stagnation has caused severe damage to the road surface. Residents said minor accidents and skidding incidents involving two-wheelers are common on rainy days.
School students, senior citizens and pregnant women are among the worst affected, as crossing the road or reaching nearby bus stops, shops, and homes has become difficult and unsafe. People said access to residential lanes and commercial establishments along the stretch is severely hindered by waterlogging and damaged surfaces.
Arumugam, a resident, said, “The rapid deterioration of the road is due to the repeated digging by multiple civic agencies, including the GCC, Metro Water and Tangedco, even as traffic volume has increased in recent months. A temporary patchwork with gravel offers only short-term relief and fails to address the underlying problem. The full stretch of the road should be relaid.”
A senior Corporation official said that the road, laid three years ago, had remained in good condition for about two years and that the damage occurred following recent underground sewer pipeline works by Metro Water. “Now that the utility works are completed, a fresh tender will be floated shortly, measurements will be taken, and the stretch will be relaid to ensure a durable surface,” added the official.