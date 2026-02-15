Pothole-ridden Kolathur road nightmare for locals

After the closure of a traffic signal between Senthil Nagar and Retteri Junction on Jawaharlal Nehru Salai, traffic on Vivekananda Nagar Main Road has increased sharply.

Residents of Vinayagapuram, Puthagaram, Lakshmipuram and Teachers’ Colony now use this stretch to access the 100 Feet Road for their daily commute, significantly adding to the load on an already damaged carriageway.