Potato gets cheaper on the pocket, check out vegetable rates at Chennai's Koyambedu market on Jan 29

CHENNAI: The prices of vegetables at Chennai Koyambedu wholesale market saw fluctuations on January 29, with some items witnessing a drop while others saw a slight increase.

Potatoes were priced at Rs 35 per kilogram on January 28, saw a Rs 10 drop within a day, reaching Rs 25 per kilogram today.

Staple vegetables such as onions and tomatoes have shown little change in price in recent days. Onion price has been fluctuating over the past few days, with the price decreasing from Rs 40 on January 24 to Rs 36 today.

The price of tomatoes has remained steady at Rs 20 for the past few days. However, the price has risen by Rs 5 today and is being sold at Rs 25 per kg.

On January 29, garlic is being sold at Rs 250/kg, raw mangoes at Rs 70/kg, ginger at Rs 40/kg, peas at Rs 50/kg, and cabbage at Rs 10/kg.